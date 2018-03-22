'Bad mood' prompted man to attack partner: court

HE GRABBED his partner by the throat and bit her thumb until it bled.

Later he hit her, attacked her with a hairbrush and dragged her out of the shower by the hair.

But Brenden Wade Broome, 46, walked free from Maryborough District Court this week, having served just over six months in pre-sentence custody.

He pleaded guilty to choking/strangulation/suffocation in a domestic relationship, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

The court heard Broome, who was born in Bundaberg, had visited his partner at her home to see his children.

The woman told him to stop yelling at the baby, the court heard.

Broome rushed at the woman, grabbed her by the throat with both hands and lifted her off the ground, making it difficult for her to breathe.

When she tried to push him away, he bit her thumb until it started to bleed.

The court heard the victim called the police and Broome, who is a father to 18 children, left the home. Police were unable to contact him.

A few weeks later, the man went back to his partner's home to visit her and the children.

Her uncle visited the home.

The court heard Broome did not like the uncle and the visit put him in a bad mood.

He attacked his partner in the shower, hitting her on the head with his hand, then attacking her with a hair brush before dragging her out of the bathroom by her hair after she slipped over.

She called police and he was arrested.

Broome was sentenced to 18 months in prison with an immediate parole release date.

Judge Greg Koppenol described Broome's actions as "cowardly behaviour".