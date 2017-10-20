Bad weather keeps anglers home but good fishing ahead

SOME terrible weather the past week has kept many anglers off the water.

The rain has been welcome and will give the rivers and creeks a well needed flush.

Sandy Strait

The strait should fish well this week with bigger tides and the fresh flushing the rivers bringing out some bait.

Salmon will be active now in the lower reaches of the Mary river and in the strait as they begin to work the drains for prawns.

6-year-old Patrick Honner from Richmond in Tasmania caught this yellowfin bream from the Urangan Pier while visiting grandparents in the bay. Alistair Brightman

Barra will also be active and with only two weeks left in the season now is the time to target them.

Whiting anglers have enjoyed some good catches of late and with good tides this week there should be some solid catches.

Grunter is another species active at the moment with ledges down the straits producing some good size specimens.

Small live baits have been working well along with prawns and soft plastics and vibes.

Alli Duggan from Maryborough wrestling with a shovel nose shark for 15-20 minutes from the Urangan Pier. Normally a river fisher, it was her first fishing venture in the ocean. Alistair Brightman

Flathead are still a great target with good size fish coming from south head around River Heads and along the western beaches of Fraser Island.

Urangan Pier

From the pier big queenfish have been reported taking live baits. Spanish mackerel can still be found harassing bigger baits giving angers some great sport.

In the first channel whiting, bream and flathead can be found with fresh and live baits working best.

Burrum

In the Burrum the fresh has pushed some good whiting down to the lower reaches, targeting the whiting on yabbies has been the most productive. Bream, flathead and grunter have also been about.

Out the front will be worth a look when the weather settles for mackerel, tuna, golden trevally and squire on the Eight Mile.

Local Reefs

Blue parrot have been active of late with local anglers getting some good specimens.

Live crabs are the best bait for the blue parrot and you will need a heavy handline to subdue these brutes.

Other species that will be active are coral bream, blackall, grunter, squire and golden trevally on the inshore reefs.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has seen some good schools of mac tuna move in the bay.

This time of year they are very mobile and can be found in different parts of the bay. Small slugs have been working well with a quick retrieve.