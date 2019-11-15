Baden-Clay punished for ‘inappropriate’ conduct

WIFE killer Gerard Baden-Clay will be disciplined for a bizarre prison incident after he was accused of assaulting an officer by inappropriately touching his backside.

The Courier-Mail understands Baden-Clay, 49, touched the officer during a muster of prisoners at Wolston jail in Brisbane last month.

The male officer spoke to Baden-Clay immediately after he was touched but the incident was escalated after management reviewed CCTV.

At the time a Queensland Corrective Services statement said the officer had been touched inappropriately, and classed it as an assault.

A spokeswoman later confirmed the matter could result in a criminal charge if the officer made a complaint.

But The Courier-Mail can reveal the matter was reviewed by the Queensland Police Service Corrective Service Investigation Unit and referred back to QCS.

"The prisoner will be subject to internal disciplinary processes," a QCS spokesman said when asked of the investigation outcome.

The officer was uninjured but was offered support by QCS management and Baden-Clay was placed on a safety order restricting him to his cell.

It is unclear if the internal disciplinary processes relates to him being banished to his cell for an unknown period of time, or if there will be any further sanctions.

Baden-Clay was jailed in 2014 for a minimum of 15 years for murdering his wife Allison.