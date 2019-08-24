Menu
More than 40 dead birds washed up at Currimundi on Saturday appeared to be badly burnt from Bribie Island fires. Credit: Leisl Born.
Environment

‘Badly burnt’: Fire victims wash up dead on beach

Shayla Bulloch
24th Aug 2019 11:42 AM
HEARTBREAKING images of more than 40 dead birds washed up along a beach detail the horrific toll on wildlife the Bribie Island fires have taken.

Passer-by Leisl Born stumbled across the horrific scene of 43 dead birds at Currimundi on Saturday morning after realising there was more than ash in a long line of burnt debris.

She posted her outrage to social media, saying some of the birds were "badly burnt".

"It took me a little while to figure out why Loki (dog) was so skittish around the burnt debris lining the beach, then I realised there were little dead bodies everywhere," she wrote.

The birds are the latest victims claimed by the wild fires burning since Wednesday on Bribie Island.

Up to 40 dead kangaroos were spotted sprawled across the sand between Second and Fourth Lagoon as a result of a fire that engulfed campsites.

It appeared they were fleeing to the water for safety.

Wildcare Australia trauma carer Rachel Lyons said mobile animals such as wallabies and kangaroos were more likely to survive bushfires than reptiles and possums.

But few animals survive large fires like that on Bribie Island

Ms Born buried all the birds she found, saying she gave them a good "send-off".

