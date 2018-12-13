Menu
Multiple vehicle crash on Bruce Highway at Puma Service Station.
Multiple vehicle crash on Bruce Highway at Puma Service Station.
Badly injured man cut free from 4WD at Curra crash scene

Shelley Strachan
13th Dec 2018 11:22 AM
UPDATE:

A man who was travelling in a Jackaroo 4WD involved in a serious crash has been freed by emergency workers using the Jaws of Life. He is being treated at the scene for his extensive leg injuries.

RELATED CONTENT: Patient hospitalised as second crash blocks Bruce Highway

CLICK HERE: Bruce Highway hell - man pinned for more than an hour

The 4WD and a Telstra van collided at the intersection out front of the Puma Service Station at Curra about 11am. The van appears to have completely flipped and landed on its side.

IT appears there was only one person travelling in each vehicle.

Traffic is still flowing in both directions through the scene, but it is slow.

The rescue chopper has landed about 100m from the scene and the injured driver of the 4WD is about to be airlifted.

EARLIER:

MULTIPLE emergency crews are on their way to the Puma Service Station north of Gympie where a serious car accident involving several vehicles has occurred about 20 minutes ago.

 

Four ambulance crews and fire and police are on the scene at the corner of Bruce Highway and David Drive at Curra. The accident is believed to involve a truck and two cars. Two people are being treated for injuries - one is believed to be a man still trapped in his car and suffering serious leg injuries.

 

Another person is out of the vehicle they were travelling in.

 

The Lifeflight Rescue Chopper is on its way to the scene.

Traffic is disrupted.

 

