BAH HUMBUG: Tis not the season to be jolly yet

Carlie Walker
OPINION: About a month ago I went over my parents' house for dinner.

"Look what I've done," my mum said as she pointed to the corner.

There, stacked in neat piles, were dozens of presents, all ready to be placed under the Christmas tree.

It was then it struck me that the festive season was fast approaching and my mum had already beaten the days and weeks of stress and worry that still lay ahead for me.

You see, I have a golden rule.

My golden rule is that I refuse to even think about Christmas until I've celebrated my birthday on November 30.

My parents know that this is sacred - when I was growing up, there were strictly no Christmas trees before that date.

Yesterday as I walked around one shop, Christmas carols were already playing.

There were already decorations adorning the aisles and the walls.

All of it made me very cranky.

Christmas is still weeks away, but the festive season seems to get longer and longer every year.

I don't know how people who have birthdays in December cope.

People try to give them one present instead of two to mark both occasions.

Or every so often, their birthday coincides with the date of the work Christmas party.

December babies want to go out and mark the anniversary of their birth with their friends, but people are too busy pinching pennies so they can buy their Uncle Joe a new scarf which he will never wear because we live in Queensland and Queensland is not cold.

In short, can we please make the festive season a little shorter this year?
 

Topics:  bah humbug christmas jolly

Fraser Coast Chronicle

