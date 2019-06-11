Menu
The alleged rapists' bail was enlarged in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on June 10.
Bail extended for rape, indecent treatment of child charges

11th Jun 2019
A SOUTH Burnett man who has been charged with rape and the indecent treatment of a child has had his bail enlarged.

The man's solicitor appeared on his behalf in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

The defendant faces 20 charges before the court, including two counts of rape.

He is also charged with 11 counts of indecent treatment of children under 16, and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16 through indecent filming.

He is charged with six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 through exposure.

The defendant will appear in Kingaroy Magistrate Court on July 8.

