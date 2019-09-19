Bail for man facing eighth disqualification in five years

A MAN facing his eighth disqualification from driving within five years received bail.

Kodi Ned Brown appeared via video link in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with disqualified driving.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards opposed bail, citing Mr Brown's "significant history”. Mr Brown was paroled for other offences in June, before being returned to custody for 71 days for his current charge.

Solicitor Daniel Ould argued his client would reside with family friends in Wynnum and would have no access to a car. Mr Brown will return to court on October 10.