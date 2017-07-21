Bail granted so convicted dealer can go to rehab

A CONVICTED Fraser Coast drug dealer has been granted bail despite allegedly committing offences while serving a suspended prison sentence.

Steven Andrew Pavey was granted bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday. Mr Pavey has been charged with drugs and weapons offences.

The court heard despite Mr Pavey's criminal history he had never breached bail and wanted to be released to attend a drug rehab facility.

But Justice Glenn Martin pointed to Mr Pavey's poor record of following other types of court orders.

"He has committed offences while on parole in the past,” Justice Martin said.

"(Mr Pavey allegedly) committed these offences while on a suspended sentence.”

The court heard Mr Pavey has a history of drug, domestic violence and stealing offences - including being placed on a suspended jail term for supplying drugs on the Fraser Coast.

The Crown prosecutor argued Mr Pavey should remain behind bars because of his history of committing drug offences and breaching court orders.

But Justice Martin agreed Mr Pavey's desire to attend drug rehabilitation warranted releasing him on bail.

Mr Pavey was granted parole on a number of conditions including he attend rehab.

- NewsRegional