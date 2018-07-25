Bail for man accused of attacking ambulance van

Anthony Norris Blair leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 24. Annie Perets

A MAN accused of attacking an ambulance van with a metal pole and injuring a paramedic in May has been granted bail.

Anthony Norris Blair is charged with serious assault/resist/obstruct of a public officer while armed with a weapon, wilful damage of police property, wilful damage, and trespassing.

During his appearance in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the 56-year-old was committed to the district court.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel also made a bail application on behalf of Mr Blair, which was approved by Magistrate Ross Woodford.

Mr Blair is under strict instructions to reside at a nominated Maryborough address while on bail.

The Maryborough man spent almost two months in custody following his arrest.

He will appear in Maryborough District Court at a later date, which is yet to be announced.