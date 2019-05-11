No bail for driver who allegedly fled fatal M4 crash

The scene of the “catastrophic” crash on the M4 motorway at Mays Hill. Picture: Steve Hart/Twitter @SteveHart10News

A driver accused of causing a "catastrophic" multi-vehicle pileup on the M4 that left a tradesman dead claims his car had mechanical issues at the time.

Francis Omigie, 53, kept his head down when he appeared in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after he allegedly evaded police for more than 24 hours following the fatal car crash at Mays Hill in Sydney's west on Thursday.

The crash happened at the Church St off-ramp just before 6am and when police arrived, they found 11 vehicles involved in the chaotic scene in the middle of the motorway.

Francis Shanley, a 36-year-old Irishman living in Wentworthville, was killed in the crash after a truck ran into his work ute.

Francis Omigie, 53, facing a string of charges following the fatal crash including failing to stop.

Police allege Omigie was driving a Toyota Echo and pulled suddenly into the left lane, which forced the car behind him to stop suddenly.

That caused a multi-vehicle pileup while Omigie drove on.

The married father-of-three, who moved to Australia from Nigeria two years ago, was arrested at St Marys Police Station on Friday night.

He faces a string of charges including dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at an accident.

Prosecutor Scott Thomson told the court on Saturday that Omigie's actions allegedly caused an "enormous collision with catastrophic results".

"There would be no doubt that the offender knew what occurred," he said.

What was more brazen, Mr Thomson said, was when police spoke to Omigie, who works part time as an electrical trade assistant, about his involvement in the crash, he denied the allegations.

However Omigie claimed he had mechanic problems and his intent was to "change lanes", his lawyer Eiad Diyab argued.

"He is quite distressed about the incident," he said.

Tradie Francis Shanley, 36, died in the pileup on the M4. Picture: Facebook

Mr Diyab offered a $1000 surety, daily reporting to police and to surrender Omigie's passport in support of bail but it was denied.

Magistrate George Zdenkowski said the charges were extremely serious and would result in jail time if proven.

"A major concern for this court in relation to the issue of release is the failure of the applicant to stop to render assistance and to seek to evade authorities," Mr Zdenkowski said.

That might reflect his attitude towards police and the court, he added.

Omigie's bail application was denied and the case was adjourned to Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

There were 11 vehicles involved in the fatal crash. Picture: Steve Hart/Twitter @SteveHart10News

Detective Inspector Katy Orr said the driver allegedly responsible for the fatal M4 pileup was caught by police using dashcam footage.

"The Crash Investigation Unit worked tirelessly for two days to identify the driver," Detective Inspector Katy Orr said.

"As a result of dashcam footage provided by witnesses after our appeal to members of the public, we were able to identify the registration number of the car involved and then contact that driver."

Meanwhile, the victim Mr Shanley leaves behind a heartbroken fiancee who described her partner as a beautiful lucky charm.

"He will be forever in our hearts and sadly missed," Broc Nicholson posted on Facebook.