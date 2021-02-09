Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay father has been denied bail for alleged numerous breaches of a domestic violence order. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
A Mackay father has been denied bail for alleged numerous breaches of a domestic violence order. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

Bail rejected for alleged domestic violence offender

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
9th Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay father accused of a barrage of domestic violence offences has been denied bail.

The man, in his 40s, is charged with 12 counts of breaching a domestic violence order and one count each of trespassing, police obstruction and being a public nuisance.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the breaches allegedly occurred between December last year and February this year at Bucasia, while the remaining charges were between February 4 and 6 this year.

The court heard he was on a suspended sentence and probation at the time of some of the offences.

 

More stories:

Mackay teen avoids jail over brutal skate park bashing

The alleged drink-driver charged over fatal crash named

Mackay off-duty cop rape case back in court

 

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via a video link from a room in the Mackay watch-house.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had not been working because he was unlicensed, but would get his licence back this week and had a job lined up.

The court heard the man had accommodation to reside in away from the alleged victim.

The man is in a show cause position and must prove why he should be granted bail.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said the evidence against the man was strong and allegedly involved making "threats of a physical … attack on people" and numerous text messages.

Mr Dwyer said the man had entries in his criminal history for using a carriage service to send offensive material.

Bail was denied and the case was adjourned to March.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

More Stories

domestic and family violence mackay domestic violence mackay mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE: Help find scooter stolen from Bay shopping centre

        Premium Content POLICE: Help find scooter stolen from Bay shopping centre

        News The public has been asked to assist with the search for an electric scooter that was stolen from a Hervey Bay address on January 20

        'Caring' motorbike rider leaves behind baby girl

        Premium Content 'Caring' motorbike rider leaves behind baby girl

        News A motorbike crash has stolen a “caring” dad away from his baby girl after he died...

        Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Premium Content Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Crime Murder charge over Jennifer Board’s crash death

        Traineeship opens up world of opportunities for Bay women

        Premium Content Traineeship opens up world of opportunities for Bay women

        News Completing a traineeship with the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has opened up a...