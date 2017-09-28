Bail revoked for radio host on child sex charges

Ryan Michael Sharman says 37 texts allegedly sent in breach of bail were not from his 'fingertips'.

Patrick Woods

AN ENTERTAINER facing child sex abuse charges has had his bail revoked after allegedly sending "gloating” texts dozens of times.

But Ryan Michael Sharman, who once helped promote a child safety march in Gympie, insisted somebody else sent the texts.

The 21-year-old radio host and voice-over artist appeared in court last month on charges including having carnal knowledge of a child.

He was also charged with making child exploitation material, unlawful stalking and entering a dwelling with intent.

He was given bail.

On Thursday, Justice David Boddice said Mr Sharman had allegedly "breached on tens and tens of occasions” a bail condition that he not contact a complainant.

"The text messages are basically gloating that you have another relationship, gloating that you have purchased a motor vehicle, gloating that you can do what you like.”

A clean-shaven, fair-haired Mr Sharman appeared via videolink from prison, where he said he was scared for his safety.

He insisted he had not sent the text messages.

"I do wish to fight all the allegations.”

He said he was keen on applying for bail and finding what he called the "smoothest pathway to get me back into the community”.

Mr Sharman told Justice Boddice he had asked police to investigate "IP addresses” where the texts came from.

"I'm standing my ground and saying the messages [were] not from my own fingertips.”

Justice Boddice said it was "remarkable” to suggest somebody else sent the texts.

"They're making statements like 'You put me in jail and I still f***ing love you.”

The judge said the texts in breach of bail were sent 37 times and included "concerning” content suggesting Sharman "has not accepted the relationship is at an end”.

It was "very likely” Mr Sharman would keep breaching bail conditions, Justice Boddice said.

As NewsRegional previously reported, Mr Sharman was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Gympie girl, filming the attack and stalking her via the internet.

On August 9, Justice Jean Dalton warned Mr Sharman he was not allowed to have anything to do with girls under 16 - except his sister - and he faced a nightly curfew while living with his grandparents in Torbanlea on the Fraser Coast.

-NewsRegional