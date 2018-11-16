BAILED: Accused of helping run 80 per cent of our ice trade

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

AN ALLEGED top player in the Fraser Coast's meth industry has been granted bail, after a lawyer pinpointed what he says are flaws in police evidence.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Court heard police allege Ed Westphal held a prominent role in a drug ring, responsible for 80 per cent of ice sales in the Hervey Bay region.

The 43-year-old was arrested in June following dramatic raids at a Hervey Bay resort and Booral home and has been in custody ever since.

Four others were arrested during the blitz, including co-accused kingpin Daryl Hall.

On Friday, a bail application was made in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for Mr Westphal.

Defence lawyer Justin Geldard, representing the accused drug dealer, said there was a "complete absence of evidence" which could lead to the Booral man being convicted of trafficking.

Mr Geldard claimed police were making the serious accusations against his client based on what sources had told them, rather than first-hand evidence such as proof of drug sales.

He also argued the case against Mr Westphal lacked pieces of evidence which were typically features of a high-profile drug cases like the use of undercover police officers.

The court heard of the witnesses police were relying on to prove Mr Westphal's guilt, other than the co-accused individuals, were police officers.

"There's the absence of any actual evidence of supply/trafficking of drug and an absence of people saying they got drugs from him," Mr Geldard said.

"It's circumstantial evidence at best."

With police objecting to bail, prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll expressed concern Mr Westphal would continue the alleged "business" upon release.

In court, it was unanimously agreed Mr Westphal would be an "idiot" if he gained hold of illicit drugs while on bail.

He will be next mentioned in court on January next year.

It could take more than 12 months for his case to be finalised.