Terminal illness not stopping Bailey from working

Bailey Johnson, 20, has started his new job at Soy Asian Cuisine. Annie Perets

AS HE gets home after a hard day's work, Bailey Johnson proudly says "I'm buggered".

The 20-year-old has just finished his first shift at Hervey Bay restaurant Soy Asian Cuisine.

Bailey, like other boys his age, enjoys beer, playing pool and girls.

But he also has a rare terminal disease called leukodystrophy.

The disease affects the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves and significantly shortens a person's life.

The larger-than-life character was struggling to find a job but the wait was worth it as he scored the gig at at his favourite restaurant.

This was after his mum Linda Johnson posted online in a local community group to let everyone know Bailey was looking for a job.

Soy Asian Cuisine owner Maggie Geale knew Bailey would be the perfect fit, as he already knew the menu from being a regular customer.

Taking on duties both at the front counter and in the kitchen, Bailey's tasks include serving customers, folding menus and packing takeaway meals.

He also loves his uniform and name tag.

The aspiring chef, whose favourite Asian meal is honey chicken, once had the opportunity to cook alongside famous chef Manu after winning a competition.

He has been feeling like a celebrity himself ever since receiving the job because members of the public come into the store to congratulate him on his role.

Other staff have taken a liking to Bailey as well, helping him out along the way.

Bailey is part of the Endeavour Foundation.

He cannot wait until the day he gets to make food deliveries to the organisation as part of his restaurant role.

Bailey's life expectancy is between 24-34 years.

But his parents are adamant a cure will soon be found to keep their beautiful boy longer.

The family plans to head to the United States soon where breakthrough research on the condition is taking place.