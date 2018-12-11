Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bailey the yellow-bellied glider is currently recovering at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.
Bailey the yellow-bellied glider is currently recovering at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors
Environment

Bailey the glider makes miraculous recovery after storm

11th Dec 2018 9:51 AM

MEET Bailey.  

The yellow-bellied glider was found underneath debris with a fractured jaw following a major storm near Maryborough in October.  

Bailey was helped by Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast on-the-scene and was now at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, where she is recovering well.  

She was one of many native animals rescued by the group during the storm.

Bailey was found by residents while they were cleaning-up after the storm on their property.  

Yellow-bellied gliders are listed as a Threatened Species, which is just one step before becoming deemed Endangered.

If you see an animal which needs help, call Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast on 4121 3146. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BOOST: Downer secures $336 million contract

    premium_icon BOOST: Downer secures $336 million contract

    News Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk confirmed every train would be upgraded in the Heritage City to be disability compliant.

    • 11th Dec 2018 9:56 AM
    Holidaymaker hospitalised after marine sting off Fraser

    premium_icon Holidaymaker hospitalised after marine sting off Fraser

    Breaking He told his rescuers he was in "severe pain".

    Mackay's new athletics facility shows what Coast could have

    premium_icon Mackay's new athletics facility shows what Coast could have

    News Council has maintained its silence about the precinct's future.

    Police investigate stolen car used in Goomeri drive off

    premium_icon Police investigate stolen car used in Goomeri drive off

    News Police are appealing for information after stolen car and petrol.

    Local Partners