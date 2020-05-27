Bait up for winter bream

Braving the windy and cool conditions, Josh hooked this massive cobia while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

Braving the windy and cool conditions, Josh hooked this massive cobia while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

By Andrew Chorley

A CHANGE in weather patterns this week with some cold south westerlies to let us know winter is coming. Bream and snapper will be high on the agenda in the coming weeks along with mulloway and flathead.

Burrum

Small queenfish, tarpon, GT’s and the odd mangrove jack have made up for most of the captures in the upper reaches of the Burrum. In the lower reaches flathead, bream and whiting have been reported. Out the front school mackerel and squire can be found on the 8 mile. A few grunter should also be coming on soon with live baits and cut baits fished on the bottom generally working well on the grunter.

Wide Grounds

Limited reports this week due to the weather but if conditions allow ducking out wider for reef species and a few early snapper should be worth the effort. The late afternoon and night tides generally see the best early season snapper bite with soft plastics getting great results.

Platypus Bay

Longtail tuna made an appearance last week in good numbers but would have changed now after the cold snap. A few small schools will be present but now is the tie to start looking deeper in the water column. Queenfish, golden trevally, snapper, spanish mackerel and more will be active. School mackerel can be found on the reefs with flasha spoons and metal slices dynamite on the schoolies.

Urangan Pier

The Pier has seen a few nice grey mackerel coming in along with longtail tuna and golden trevally. In the first channel the favourites like bream, whiting and flathead are always a good starting point if your chasing a feed. Live pike are dynamite on flathead with small herring getting the bigger bream. Tiger squid have been coming in and also make a tasty feed.

Sandy Strait

In the sandy straits a few nice Jew have been found sitting in the deeper holes, gutters, and ledges. Soft plastics and vibes have had some results with live baits also a good option. Flathead have been moving about with areas like south head and north head, Kangaroo Island and the western Flats of Fraser Island producing good numbers.

Squid can also be found around River Heads and along the coffee rock ledges of Fraser Island. Blue salmon have been active in the Susan and Mary rivers with a few also about on the Boral flats.

Diver whiting are starting to tur up in the Turkey Straits along with sand whiting in the shallows.

Local Reefs

On the local reefs squire, cod, coral trout and sweetip have been present. On the ledges and wrecks, broad bar mackerel have been present taking flasha spoons and trolled hardbody lures. S quid catches have dropped off a little but still a worthy target in the shallows along the reefs and islands.

- Andrew is the owner and operator of Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.