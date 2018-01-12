Menu
Baker replaces Sims at Men of League night

STAR: Australian Jillaroos player Chelsea Baker will soon visit the Fraser Coast.
STAR: Australian Jillaroos player Chelsea Baker will soon visit the Fraser Coast. Gregg Porteous GLA09231117BAKER
Matthew McInerney
by

GLADSTONE's Chelsea Baker will replace Jillaroos teammate Ruan Sims at the upcoming Men of League Foundation Fraser Coast Committee Sports Dinner.

Sims was forced to withdraw due to a clash.

Baker will be familiar to some local league fans after she played for Gladstone in the women's Bundaberg Rugby League competition in 2014.

Former Queensland Origin duo Michael Crocker and David Shillington will feature, along with Supercars ace Mark Winterbottom.

The Sports Dinner will be held at the Beach House Hotel on Saturday, February 17.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
