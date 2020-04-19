Balance struck for govt’s rental relief policy

A balance has been struck for tenants and landlords.

THE State Government’s decision to revise its rental relief policy has been praised by Real Estate Institute of Queensland’s Fraser Coast zone chair.

Kim Carter, principal of Hervey Bay’s Carter Cooper Realty said much-needed balance had been achieved after landlords claimed the package gave tenants an unfair advantage.

The new laws include a six month ban on evictions and all non-essential inspections as well as a waiver on rental payments. Renters will now need to provide proof they have lost more than 25 per cent of their income.

“The REIQ did a great job in Brisbane – there’s balance now, which is good,” Ms Carter said.

She said the intention had never been to work against the government, but to ensure there was fairness for all,

“That’s why we have bodies like REIQ, which went into bat for the landlords of Queensland,” Ms Carter said.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said while she welcomed the “political backflip”, she said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk must guarantee in parliament next week that mum and dad investors won’t shoulder this huge financial burden.

“Many questions will need to be answered such as how Annastacia Palaszczuk will ensure tenants and property investors are able to negotiate in good faith and reach an agreement in a timely manner,” Ms Frecklington said.

“While we welcome the political backflip, it’s clear that Labor can’t be trusted and only the LNP will stand up for the property rights of mum and dad investors and self-funded retirees.”

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said renters suffering financial difficulty due to coronavirus would have to provide evidence of lost income.

“We will have a system in place to support the owner and it will include full disclosure of the financial circumstances of a tenant through a conciliation process.”