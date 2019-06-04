Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Moment mum, daughter thrown in Bali horror scooter smash

by Sarah Matthews
4th Jun 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
QLD:

 

A BRISBANE mother and daughter are lucky to be alive after a horror accident that saw them hit by a van and thrown off a scooter while on holiday in Bali.

Security footage captured the shocking moment when Danni Suriano and her 12-year-old daughter were riding tandem on a scooter and were hit by a van, sending them flying into the air.

Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine and her daughter escaped without any serious injuries.

Speaking to Channel 9 from hospital, Ms Suriano said she was grateful they hadn't been more seriously hurt.

 

"I'm just so grateful, she's my everything," she said.

"Being a single mum, and that being my baby. I have no words."

Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine. Photo: 9 News
Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine. Photo: 9 News
The scooter was mangled. Photo: 9 News
The scooter was mangled. Photo: 9 News
Her daughter escaped uninjured. Photo: 9 News
Her daughter escaped uninjured. Photo: 9 News
The aftermath of the crash. Photo: 9 News
The aftermath of the crash. Photo: 9 News

More Stories

Show More
accident bali scooter crash editors picks queensland

Top Stories

    Landmark deal to assemble electric vehicles in Australia

    premium_icon Landmark deal to assemble electric vehicles in Australia

    News Mr McGarvie said the deal with Aldom brought extensive vehicle body manufacturing experience and related capabilities, as well as existing factory floorspace.

    One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    premium_icon One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    News He has since deleted the meme from his Facebook page.

    Teacher's 'abhorrent' child sex abuse exposed

    premium_icon Teacher's 'abhorrent' child sex abuse exposed

    News Details of the crime were revealed in District Court

    STATE BID FOR BEARS: BRL looking into it

    premium_icon STATE BID FOR BEARS: BRL looking into it

    News Upcoming tournament could give green light to Bundaberg going for it