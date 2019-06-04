Moment mum, daughter thrown in Bali horror scooter smash
A BRISBANE mother and daughter are lucky to be alive after a horror accident that saw them hit by a van and thrown off a scooter while on holiday in Bali.
Security footage captured the shocking moment when Danni Suriano and her 12-year-old daughter were riding tandem on a scooter and were hit by a van, sending them flying into the air.
Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine and her daughter escaped without any serious injuries.
Speaking to Channel 9 from hospital, Ms Suriano said she was grateful they hadn't been more seriously hurt.
"I'm just so grateful, she's my everything," she said.
"Being a single mum, and that being my baby. I have no words."