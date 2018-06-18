Ball recognises those impacted by addiction

A MASQUERADE theme couldn't hide the pride on the faces of those whose lives had been changed by the organisation celebrated at a weekend black-tie ball.

Bayside Transformations is the local rehabilitation centre making a difference to the region's addiction crisis and on Saturday, it was the community's turn to give back.

About 190 people attended the annual event which raised vital funds at the only residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre between the Sunshine Coast and Rockhampton.

Ice addict-turned inspiring program co-ordinator Ashley Bottrell shared his journey before being joined on stage by the rehab's residents who were given a standing ovation.

Through a successful auction and other donations approximately $24,000 was raised.

Bayside Transformations director Tina Davie said many were impressed and hadn't previously realised what the centre did and how it transformed lives.

"We do have people out in the community who are working that you wouldn't know went through our program.

"They're business people, work on construction sites, work in hospitality and counselling so it's really amazing."

Now the focus is on raising the $400,000 needed to buy the land the centre currently leases. "That way the Fraser Coast region can say we own and have a place where people can go to recover for generations to come," she said.

"It'd be a shame not to be able to have a place for the guys to go."