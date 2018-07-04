Ballet classic to be performed in M'boro

MAGICAL WORLD: Queensland Ballet will bring its production of Swan Lake to Maryborough's Brolga Theatre tonight. Some tickets are still available for the show, which starts at 7.30pm.

MAGICAL WORLD: Queensland Ballet will bring its production of Swan Lake to Maryborough's Brolga Theatre tonight. Some tickets are still available for the show, which starts at 7.30pm. David Kelly

IT'S a timeless story which has gone down in history as one of the world's most loved ballets, and tonight, dancers from Queensland Ballet will bring Swan Lake to life.

Tickets are selling fast but there are still some seats available for the 7.30pm show at the Brolga Theatre.

Artistic director Li Cunxin said he was thrilled to present a work as timeless and as unforgettable as Swan Lake to a Fraser Coast audience.

"Swan Lake is Queensland Ballet's highest selling production to date,” Mr Cunxin said.

"A favourite of audiences, choreographers and dancers alike, Swan Lake is one of those ballets that every ballet lover wants to see and every classically-trained dancer wants to perform.”

From the opening scene of Tchaikovsky's celebrated score, the audience will be transported into the magical fairytale world of swans, cygnets and fluttering tutus.

Book tickets online at ourfrasercoast.com.au.