STEP OUT: Ballroom dancing can beat dementia: M'boro doctor

HEALTH BENEFITS: Plenty of people were dancing at the Maryborough High Tea Dance, held on the weekend.

HEALTH BENEFITS: Plenty of people were dancing at the Maryborough High Tea Dance, held on the weekend. Contributed

SLIPPING on a pair of your best dancing shoes and grooving to the music might be the best bet to ward off dementia and regain strength after a health crisis.

More than 170 people came together on the weekend for the Maryborough High Tea Dance, which raised funds for the Stroke Foundation.

Maryborough doctor Michael Monsour was at the event and said many people were unaware of the health benefits of ballroom dancing.

While there were stroke victims at the event, there were also many people, himself included, who danced to prevent dementia, Dr Monsour said.

"Ballroom dancing is the number one thing to prevent Alzheimer's disease or dementia," he said.

Mr Monsour said the Albert Einstein University Hospital had investigated different measures to ward off cognitive deterioration as people got older and had found reading reduced the chance of dementia by 23 per cent, completing cryptic crosswords by 46 per cent and ballroom dancing by 76 per cent.

The study was carried out in 2006 and had since been verified by other institutes, he said.

Dr Monsour said ballroom dancing combined all areas of the brain, from listening to the beat of the music, learning and performing steps and physical activity.

"It's the number-one thing we have to prevent dementia," he said.

Dr Monsour said it also had benefits for those with Parkinson's disease and cardiovascular disease.

Graham and Lee Price were the organisers of the event, which was hosted by Ogilvie Dance Centre.

A figure couldn't be placed on how much had been raised by the event, but Mr Price said everyone involved had a great time.

The couple want to put Maryborough back on the ballroom dancing map.

The event attracted visitors from throughout the state and New South Wales.