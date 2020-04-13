Lockdown leads to online sales boom

ONLINE GROWTH: Owner of Bamboo Land Janne Nilsson with boxes ready to be filled for shipment. Photo: Cody Fox

ONLINE GROWTH: Owner of Bamboo Land Janne Nilsson with boxes ready to be filled for shipment. Photo: Cody Fox

THE coronavirus travel restrictions have let to Bamboo Land Nursery and Parklands' online business booming over the past couple of weeks.

The spike in sales has helped keep the business going, and keep people employed.

With people going into isolation to help combat the spread of COVID-19, some are now turning to gardening to help keep them occupied.

Bamboo Land and Parklands owner Janne Nilsson said for a small nursery, there had been a high turnover of a variety of plants.

"People are at home all day now and are trying out some improvements around the house and yard," Mr Nilsson said.

"Customers buying plants from us have absolutely increased. At first it dropped off and then over the last two weeks it really picked up."

Sales are mostly for customers in Sydney, Melbourne or sometimes Cairns.

"Bamboo is the biggest seller and can be used as a privacy screen," Mr Nilsson said.

"We are selling more indoor than usual, including philodendrons and calatheas."

The increase of online business can lead to as many as 150 boxes sent in one day, arriving at their destination within two to three days.

Mr Nilsson said the hi-tech systems they used ensured stock information on their website was up to date.

"We do a weekly stocktake with a tablet and that information is uploaded straight away to our website so our online customers can see what we have," he said.

"We prefer to get our orders on the weekend and get them out Monday so the customers can receive the plants fresh."