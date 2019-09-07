Menu
BAN EXTENDED: Residents told not to light fires on Coast

Carlie Walker
by
7th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
THE fire ban put in place for the Fraser Coast on Thursday night has been extended.

The ban will now be in place until 11.59pm on Sunday night.

Under a local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas are cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban, however Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has encouraged people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

Those wishing to start a fire for purposes such as cane burning must gain approval from the chief fire warden.
 

fcfire fire ban fraser coast hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

