BAN SCHOOLIES: Put an end to bad behaviour

Schoolies at Focus apartments were seen hanging over the edge of the balcony.
Amy Formosa
by

SOME Fraser Coast readers think the only way to combat alcohol fuelled Schoolies bahaviour is to ban it altogether.

It comes after a photograph emerged on social media with several Schoolies sitting on the ledge of a balcony more than nine floors above ground at an apartment block.

Chronicle reader Lee Fountain thinks Schoolies should be banned.

"There is no way I would let my accommodation out to these drunken idiots," she said.

"I feel for the people living on the Gold Coast, it must be a nightmare.

"They should put their time and money into more important things in life..like looking for a job."

Lesley Ford says stop adolescents/schoolies renting apartments.

"If this is our future, God help us all," she said.

"When we finished school we were expected to get a job, not self indulge in drunken behaviour and dangerous antics.

"Ban it indeed."

As of Tuesday, paramedics had treated more than 150 school leavers for conditions including serious intoxication, drug side effects and accidental injuries during the first weekend of celebrations at Surfers Paradise.

Dell N Evan Lovett said 'what idiots' and asked school leavers to think of their parents.

"They probably haven't had a wink of sleep since you arrived at Schoolies."

Andrea Mackander said she would hate to stay on the Gold Coast this time of year.

Rita Irwin questioned when this kind of behaviour became the norm.

An easy solution suggested by Shirley Ellingworth was to put a stop to Schoolies.

Topics:  fcopinion gold coast schoolies

