Magistrate wants a supermarket pram ban to thwart thieves

A COAST magistrate has called for prams to be banned in supermarkets due to their continued use for stealing grocery items.

Magistrate Rod Madsen on Thursday suggested prevention methods be introduced after he convicted two women for stealing groceries.

Both had used a pram in their crimes.

"People shouldn't be allowed into shopping centres with prams," Mr Madsen said.

Magistrate Rod Madsen.

The comment was made after Holly Warne, 38, and Anne Maree Duroux, 44, pleaded guilty to stealing from Coles at Sunshine Plaza in separate incidents.

Warne was at the shopping centre on October 26 when she was seen by a loss prevention officer concealing groceries in a bag under the pram.

"The defendant has then paid for a selection of the items in her possession, however, has not attempted to pay for the concealed items within her pram," police prosecutor James Allen said.

Police were called to the store and interviewed Warne who made full admissions to stealing the items worth $40.05.

She told police she was having financial difficulties.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday she pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing.

"My little boy has been sick as and we've down at Brisbane, at ICU three times in the past year and it has just been costing us heaps," Warne said.

Mr Madsen considered her lengthy criminal history.

"What everyone is worried about is you keep getting into trouble," he said.

Warne was given 40 hours of community service and the conviction was recorded.

Duroux was also found to have stolen grocery items from Coles at Sunshine Plaza in October.

A loss prevention officer watched Duroux place a bag full of groceries worth $167.40 underneath her pram and leave the store without paying for them.

"Police located the defendant and her daughter sitting in a parking lot in the plaza, they spoke to her and placed her under arrest for stealing," Mr Allen said.

Duroux pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing.

She was given a two-year, $500 good behaviour bond.