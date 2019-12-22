Band leads group in flashmob at Bay markets
AS A BAND, Beach Bizz is used to making music.
But the group made a bit of a stir at the Urangan Pier Markets on the weekend when it led about 30 people in a flashmob.
Group member Merril Smith said the band’s oldest member was 85-year-old bass player Terry Fogharty.
The rest of the members were in their 60s and are always keen to have a bit of a laugh.
“We thought why not do a flashmob, make it a bit of fun for the Christmas markets,” Ms Smith said.
The group got a bunch of others to join in the fun, saying it would help advertise the markets and bring a sense of joy to the festive season.
“It was a lot of fun,” Ms Smith said.
“People who normally wouldn’t be game enough to do anything out there and had a ball. They all loved it, absolutely loved it.”
Ms Smith said the group would love to organise something similar again in the future.
The group has been around since 2010, with a variety of different musicians joining the fun.
At the moment, Mr Fogharty, Jim Daniels, Mick Ward and Phil Weller, plus five dancers, perform as part of Beach Bizz.
“We have a ukulele player, bass and guitar players and five girls who do a bit of dancing from Hawaiian to line and Zumba dancing,” Ms Smith said.
“We love audience participation, it’s just so much fun.
“We have a beachy or tropical summer theme and wear Hawaiian shirts. We love reggae and the beach boys.”
Half the band belong to Hervey Bay Ukelele Club.