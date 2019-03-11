Band of rural students to get full Maryborough experience

A TINY band of students visiting Maryborough this month are set to get a full experience of the Heritage City.



Maroon State School will be sending 10 students and four teachers on the tilt train to visit the region.



Maroon is a small country town located between Rathdowney and Boonah, southwest of Brisbane.



There are only 13 students attending this one-teacher school.



The group will arrive at Maryborough West train station on March 20.



They will get a grand welcome - Vince Henderson and the full RSL Pipe Band will meet the group at the station.



The Maryborough RSL is providing a bus to transport them to the Scout Camp at Aldershot where they will stay for two nights.



The next day the RSL bus will collect the students and take them to Wharf St, opposite the Maryborough Military Museum, where they will be welcomed by the Town Crier and Mary Heritage.



The group will then enjoy a train ride on the Mary Ann before visiting the Bond Store and being issued their Portside passes. After exploring the Bond Store they will head to Customs House before having morning tea at Gatakers Artspace.



The group will be there for the firing of the cannon and will then have a guided tour of the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

