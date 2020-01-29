Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friends and family of Bobbi Howell have banded together to raise funds for her funeral.
Friends and family of Bobbi Howell have banded together to raise funds for her funeral.
News

Banding together to raise funds to farewell young mother

Janine Watson
29th Jan 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 1:27 PM

FRIENDS and family of Bobbi Howell, killed in a car accident near Bellingen in the early hours of January 21, have banded together to raise funds for her funeral.

She was travelling in an SUV which slammed into a large tree on Gleniffer Rd with fellow locals Jessica Boardman and James Golding who also died at the scene.

The young mother is being remembered as a loving, kind, beautiful young woman with a radiant smile.

The GoFundMe campaign has been created by Rowan Simon on behalf of Bobbi's mother Emily Carden.

"She was quick witted, funny, and fiercely loyal to those who had the honour of calling her a friend," the campaign page reads.

"Bobbi touched the hearts of all who knew her and will be forever missed, especially by her beautiful baby daughter, Riley.

"Bobbi's mother Emily, and partner Tom, are in no way prepared for such tragedy and unfortunately have no way to cover the costs of a funeral and celebration of her life."

So far already $27,652 has been raised. To donate follow this link.

"As anyone who has had the unpleasant experience of a death in a family knows, the monetary costs of the required arrangements are high, and can create unnecessary stress outside the crippling loss of having to accept the death of one so loved.

"We ask, as close friends, and out of love for all involved, to come together as a community and contribute.

Any leftover funds will go into a trustfund for Bobbi's young daughter Riley.

More Stories

Show More
bellingen shire bobbi howell car accicent triple fatality
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plane crash survivors swim to shore

        premium_icon Plane crash survivors swim to shore

        News A plane has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island.

        • 29th Jan 2020 1:36 PM
        $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon $100m jobs boom hitting the Fraser Coast

        News Projects worth tens of millions of dollars are set to bring a jobs boost to the...

        UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

        premium_icon UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

        News Detectives have released a description of a woman found dead

        Woman busted for bank card fraud

        premium_icon Woman busted for bank card fraud

        News A Maryborough woman who found a bank card used it to withdraw money and pay for her...