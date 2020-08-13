Bank card fraud goes on spending spree at Bay shops

A Hervey Bay fraudster used a stolen bank card to go on a spending spree. Generic photo used.

A Hervey Bay fraudster used a stolen bank card to go on a spending spree. Generic photo used.

AN OPPORTUNISTIC fraudster used a stolen bank card to buy pizza and groceries.

When someone else's bank card showed up at Jacob Bennett's house, instead of doing the right thing and handing it in, he went on a spending spree.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning heard a Bankwest card was mistakenly delivered to his Point Vernon house.

He lived in the old address of the person the card was meant for.

Bennett took the opportunity to spend big, racking up more than $400 in charges within just over two hours.

The court heard Bennett used the card at Pizza Hut, Caltex, Coles, Best & Less, Freechoice and Heaps Discount, all in Hervey Bay.

Bennett was caught when the card's owner reported the spending and he co-operated with police.

All told, Bennett was charged with six counts of fraud and one of stealing, for taking the bank card.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge fined Bennett $1000 and ordered restitution for all charges.

His convictions were recorded and the payments were referred to SPER.