Bank moves to help curb online gambling

One of the nation’s biggest banks has introduced a new tech feature that can prevent problem gamblers from accessing online betting sites.

One of the nation’s biggest banks has introduced a new tech feature that can prevent problem gamblers from accessing online betting sites.

Westpac will allow customers to block digital gaming transactions in a bid to stamp out the rise of problem gambling online.

The major bank is integrating a new feature within its mobile and online banking platforms, which in real-time prevents a customer from conducting a transaction with a gaming merchant from MasterCard-branded debit and credit cards.

Since its launch a few weeks ago, Westpac has recorded more than 2500 of its customers enabling the feature to curb problem gambling.

The implementation of the feature coincides with a boom in online betting and gaming during the coronavirus pandemic, which halted normal operations in the gaming industry.

The feature is available across Westpac transaction accounts and credit cards. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Christian Gilles

Financial institutions have previously implemented safety measures to curb gaming transactions on credit cards, but the latest addition by the nation's second largest bank is a further step tailored to online gambling services.

The measure is able to prevent bets on sites such as Sportsbet, TAB and Ladbrokes.

Families and social services minister Anne Ruston said the measure would allow Australians to have a "safe punt" while minimising harm from problem gambling.

"Westpac's digital gambling block will give Australians a convenient, sensible and immediate way to manage their spending and minimise gambling-related harm," Ms Ruston said.

"It is great to see that groups in the industry have identified that gambling is a serious cause for concern and are taking steps to let their customers regulate the industry."

Families and social services minister Anne Ruston said the measure would allow Australians to have a “safe punt”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Westpac director of customer vulnerability Catherine Fitzpatrick said problem gambling was a systemic problem across the country, which had a "ripple effect" on an individual's family and friends.

She noted most serious gamblers would find any means necessary to find funds to make a bet but the bank enabled the feature to be available across transaction accounts and credit cards.

"We have seen through COVID-19, as an industry that there has been a lot more people turning to digital (gaming) and a lot more people have been gambling," Ms Fitzpatrick said.

"The new feature complements our existing service where customers can also call us to request a gambling block to be applied to their card to stop certain transactions, including at casinos, sports betting agencies and online gambling."

Australians battling gambling addiction can gain support from Gambling Help Online. Call 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au

Originally published as Bank move to help curb online gambling