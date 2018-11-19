Bank in Torquay closes its doors forever

A SHARP decline in customers was behind Commonwealth Bank Australia's decision to close the doors of the Torquay branch. Monday (November 19) was the bank's last day of operation at the Bideford St location.

A CBA spokeswoman told the Chronicle in the past five years there has been an almost 30 per cent decline in transactions at the Torquay branch.

"We regularly review our branch locations right across Australia," the spokeswoman said.

"This helps us make informed decisions on where to open new branches, where to renovate and upgrade existing branches, and where to close branches that are not being used as much as they once were.

"Following a recent review, we have made the difficult decision to close our Torquay branch and understand that some members of the community will be disappointed."

The spokeswoman said increased popularity mobile, online and phone banking services were a contributing factor to the decline of the Torquay branch's popularity.

Residents are reminded an Australia Post outlet is located at 414 Esplanade, Torquay.

The Urraween and Maryborough branches of the bank remain open.