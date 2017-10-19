Barbara is high and dry thanks to Maryborough

Maryborough weather watch - Barabara Uridge travels through the Fraser Coast each September and October. With the Isis River flooded and blocking her way to her son's home, Barbara is grateful to be able to stay in Maryborough's free RV parking site.

Maryborough weather watch - Barabara Uridge travels through the Fraser Coast each September and October. With the Isis River flooded and blocking her way to her son's home, Barbara is grateful to be able to stay in Maryborough's free RV parking site. Valerie Horton

BARBARA Uridge couldn't be more grateful to the Heritage City.



The keen traveller, who lives out of her campervan, was enjoying the sights of the Mary River by the Lamington Bridge yesterday while she waited for the rain to pass.



As heavy rain set in across the coast of Queensland, Maryborough gave her a place to stay high and dry.



"Thank you to the council, you are a nomad's dream," she said.



"Basically (we have) places like this where we can be during the day and a two-night free stopover in the main part of town where the toilets are right opposite with a free shower and water and a walk into town to spend all our lovely money."



Travelling from northern Queensland, she was meant to be visiting her son's home on the Isis River.



But her heavy vehicle would have become bogged if she's tried to reach his property, leaving her in a bit of a dilemma.



That was until she found out she could stay a couple of nights for free in Maryborough and decided to enjoy the sites and sounds of the historic city for a few days.



It's a decision Barbara is glad she made.



She has spent the past 20 years on the road, first while she travelled throughout the United States.



Now she enjoys exploring Queensland, but she's soon due to fly out to Hawaii to meet up with a friend.



Her beloved cat Patch, the South American bobcat cross, is her faithful companion on the road.



Her American-born cat will stay in the area - he will be boarding at a kennel here until she returns.

