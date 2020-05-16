Murder accused Barbaro fronts court after dramatic arrest

Accused killer Ricardo Barbaro has revealed he is coming down off a cocktail of Valium and Xanax as he faced court charged with murdering his girlfriend.

Sporting a graze on his left temple, Mr Barbaro, 33, was escorted into the dock at Melbourne Magistrates' Court by two custody officers at 11.13am.

When magistrate John Lesser asked him if he was withdrawing from any substances, Mr Barbaro nodded his head.

Asked from what drugs, Mr Barbaro said: "Valiums and Xanax."

"Have you got a current prescription," the magistrate asked.

"No," Mr Barbaro responded.

Ellie Price was found murdered in her South Melbourne home.

A charge sheet released by the court alleges Mr Barbaro murdered Ms Price at her South Melbourne home "between the 29th April, 2020 and 4th May, 2020".

No details of how he allegedly killed her were aired in court.

The court heard he was arrested in New South Wales earlier this week before being extradited to Victoria where he was charged with murdering young mum Ellie Price.

His lawyer Campbell MacCallum phoned in to the 11-minute hearing from Queensland.

He said he had not been instructed on any specific custody management issues.

A police van transporting Ricardo Barbaro arrives at Melbourne West Police Station. Picture: Josie Hayden

Mr Lesser directed Mr Barbaro be seen by a nurse.

He told him he would need to speak with his lawyer about bail as such an application on a murder charge must be made in the Supreme Court.

"You are not entitled to make an application for bail in this court," Mr Lesser said.

Mr Barbaro had no supporters in court.

He was remanded to return to court in September.

Originally published as Barbaro's drug comedown after dramatic arrest