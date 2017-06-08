Barbecue bottle bong lands man in court

A man has been fined $400 in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

A MARYBOROUGH man who used a barbecue sauce bottle that had been crafted into a bong has been fined $400 in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Clinton Phillip Marsh, 37, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used after the court heard a search warrant had been executed at his home in Maryborough.

The bong, which had been constructed out of the barbecue sauce bottle and a piece of hose, was found in Marsh's bedroom.

He admitted to police he had used it to smoke a small amount of marijuana.

Marsh addressed the court and told magistrate John Smith it was a "communal bong" and he had not been involved in creating it.

"I did not craft the bong myself," he said.

The court heard Marsh was currently looking for work.

Another charge which alleged Marsh had contravened a police order by failing to prove identifying particulars to police was adjourned until July 4.