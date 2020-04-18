Barber shop burglary break in

Main St Barber Shop had it's washing machine stolen – 1st year apprentice Corey Power at the hole in the fence where thieves gained access. Photo: Alistair Brightman

EVEN though the Fraser Coast has gone into coronavirus isolation, crime has not.

Main Street Barber Shop in Pialba has been broken into, with thieves stealing a washing machine and other equipment.

Apprentice barber Corey Power said he said he arrived for work at 7.15 yesterday morning and something felt “just out of the ordinary”.

He said apart from the business’s washing machine, the thieves stole two little washing lines, some washing liquid and a basket.

Mr Power said the equipment had been used to wash towels and barber shop capes – usually seven times a day to keep things hair-free.

“I don’t know why they took it,” he said.

Mr Power said the thieves must have planned the burglary, saying they went to extreme lengths to take the items as there was a hole in the chain-link fence at the back of the property.

He said the heavy weight of the washing machine meant it would have taken a couple of people to move it.

He said the burglary would hurt the business, which was already struggling due to ­people not coming in for a hair cut because of coronavirus trading restrictions.

Mr Power said the barber shop had been forced to implement a skeleton crew roster to survive.

He said everyone was struggling because of the coronavirus crisis, and the theft of the washing equipment meant less money for the business.