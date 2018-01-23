BARGAIN ALERT: Heaps Discounts opens in Eli Waters

VARIETY HOTSPOT: Heaps Discounts marketing manager Praveen Kalal with staff from the Stockland Hervey Bay store.

VARIETY HOTSPOT: Heaps Discounts marketing manager Praveen Kalal with staff from the Stockland Hervey Bay store. Valerie Horton

STRONG sales at a Fraser Coast retail chain, which focuses on providing customers with a bargain, have led to the opening of the fourth store of its type in the region.

Heaps Discounts now operates inside Eli Waters Shopping Centre, after opening doors November last year. It joins an existing store at Stockland Hervey Bay and a Flash Harry's - which is part of the same group - in Maryborough and Urangan.

Marketing manager Praveen Kalal said public feedback has been overwhelmingly positive since the first store opened in 2015.

"We opened a Flash Harry's first, to test it out, and got an overwhelming response showing us people want these stores here," Mr Kalal said.

"Our seasonal products are very popular, and right now, that is the back to school items.

"It's not only about the cheap stock; we have some products that are up to $400, giving people options."

The store inside Stockland Hervey Bay has recently gone through an expansion, to display more products and offer more variety to shoppers. Store director Amit Patel said there was a big market locally for a "cheap store." He said products including art and crafts, party supplies and gifts were high in demand.

The growth has been accommodated with the hiring of more staff.