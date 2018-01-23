Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

BARGAIN ALERT: Heaps Discounts opens in Eli Waters

VARIETY HOTSPOT: Heaps Discounts marketing manager Praveen Kalal with staff from the Stockland Hervey Bay store.
VARIETY HOTSPOT: Heaps Discounts marketing manager Praveen Kalal with staff from the Stockland Hervey Bay store. Valerie Horton
Annie Perets
by

STRONG sales at a Fraser Coast retail chain, which focuses on providing customers with a bargain, have led to the opening of the fourth store of its type in the region.

Heaps Discounts now operates inside Eli Waters Shopping Centre, after opening doors November last year. It joins an existing store at Stockland Hervey Bay and a Flash Harry's - which is part of the same group - in Maryborough and Urangan.

Marketing manager Praveen Kalal said public feedback has been overwhelmingly positive since the first store opened in 2015.

<<Keep up to date with the latest business news here>>

"We opened a Flash Harry's first, to test it out, and got an overwhelming response showing us people want these stores here," Mr Kalal said.

"Our seasonal products are very popular, and right now, that is the back to school items.

"It's not only about the cheap stock; we have some products that are up to $400, giving people options."

The store inside Stockland Hervey Bay has recently gone through an expansion, to display more products and offer more variety to shoppers. Store director Amit Patel said there was a big market locally for a "cheap store." He said products including art and crafts, party supplies and gifts were high in demand.

The growth has been accommodated with the hiring of more staff.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bargain business fcbusiness fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

$29 flights: Your bucket list starts now

Australia, it’s your lucky year. Flights to some of the world’s hottest destinations are now up for grabs for under $50 in Jetstar’s latest sale.

Bright future ahead for the Fraser Coast

Projects worth $480 million were approved.

Bright future ahead as major solar farm gets green light

SOLAR PLAN: A proposed locality plan of the new 400.67ha Munna Creek Solar Farm, approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Plans for a 400.67ha solar farm near Bauple were approved on Jan 18.

Councillor's plan to bring more shade to the Fraser Coast

Staying Sun Smart.

Cr Truscott said the aim was protecting the health of the community.

Local Partners