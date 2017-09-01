BARGAIN BUYS: 5 Maryborough properties under $150,000

IF you're on the hunt for a bargain property in Maryborough we've put a list of five under $150,000.

Whether it be an investment property, your first home or a renovation project, you can't get much cheaper than this!

1. 240 Ann St

$145,000

Looking for a cheap property that's walking distance to the CBD, schools and the shopping centre?

This lowset three bedroom home has a sleepout and separate lounge and dining area.

There is also a shed for the blokes!

Ann St Maryborough Sprake Real Estate

2. Three bedroom home in Maryborough

$139,000

Looking for a new project?

This three bedroom home (address available upon request) is perfect for a renovator.

The property is situated on a 1012m2 allotment with established gardens and shrubs.

It has a shed that would fit four cars!

Three bedroom home in Maryborough. Wal Pavey Real Estate

3. 16 Brennan Avenue

$139,000

If you're looking for an investment property to start your portfolio this bargain property must sell.

Brennan Avenue. RayWhite

4. 15 Wilson St

$145,000

Bring the hammer and paint brush!

This two bedroom cottage is in need of some love.

If you're up for the challenge, it's the project for you.

15 Wilson St Maryborough. Alice Street Real Estate

5. 302 Pallas St

$165,000

Looking for a high-set timber home?

This property has open space living and polished timber floorboards.

The property has been realistically priced to meet the market and provides a genuine opportunity for both

owner occupiers and those looking for an investment property.

