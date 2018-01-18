BARGAIN: Five Fraser Coast homes under $150,000

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

BARGAIN properties are available across the Fraser Coast - and here are five worth looking at right now.

Located throughout the Fraser Coast, from fixxer-uppers to family homes, investment properties to first home buyers, there is something for everybody.

Here are some of the most interesting properties on the market, all for under $150,000 - and some even under $100,000.

51 Mayne St, Tiaro

Mayne St, Tiaro. Contributed

This cosy cottage on a one acre block in the heart of Tiaro is located close to Petrie Park and the Mary River. With two bedrooms, one bathroom and a living room and sunroom, the fully fenced home offers space for a couple or small family.

The price tag on the charming cottage is just $118,000.

18 Farrell St, Maryborough

Farrell St, Maryborough. Contributed

This neat and tidy home is move in ready, in close walking distance to school, Maryborough Hospital and shops and in on a fully fenced 602m2 block.

It has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a formal lounge room and a dine in kitchen.

The price? Offers start from $140,000.

L5-7 Main St, Gundiah

Main St, Gundiah. Contributed

Priced at $99,000, you gets two lots for one price.

The home needs a bit of love, but with concrete stumps in place, a good roof and guttering, a lot has already been done.

The home has two bedrooms and it is located on a 3326m2 lot, with 1012m2 of vacant land to do with what you will.

623 Kent St, Maryborough

Kent St, Maryborough. Contributed

This quirky home, that has just been restumped, is on the market for just $90,000.

It has three bedrooms, a sleepout, a large kitchen area, a clawfoot bath and its located on a quarter acre right near the centre of Maryborough's CBD.

The home might need a bit of love, but it's in a top location.

1-3 Howard Heights Rd

Howard Heights Rd, Howard. Contributed

With two titles for just $125,000, this property represents value for money.

The large residential rural block covers 2498m2, fenced with two concrete driveway entrances.

The home has one bathroom, two bedrooms, a study and a separate laundry.

It also boasts solar panels and solar hot water.