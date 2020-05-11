BARGAINS: Five Fraser Coast homes under $150,000

WITH a little bit of love and hard work, five Fraser Coast homes are ready to be brought back to life - and all of them are priced under $150,000.

They all need a bit of fixing up or modernising, but there will be room in the budget with these bargain buys.

MacKellar St, Bauple, $145,000

1 MacKellar St Bauple

This spacious, high-set home is located in the quiet rural township of Bauple.

Situated on 2023m2, the home has a large open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, massive main bedroom with en suite and adjoining parents' retreat area, plus another three bedrooms.

46 Steindl St, Granville, $149,000

Steindl St,Granville.

This low-set weatherboard cottage offers character and old world charm.

It needs a bit of tender loving care, but would transform beautifully with a renovation.

The home has two bedrooms, a formal lounge room, a kitchen with adjoining dining room, a front sun room and two sleep outs.

17 Roseneath St, Maryborough, $139,000

Roseneath St, Maryborough

An ideal house for a handyman looking for a new project, this high-set family home has been re-stumped and is ready for some renovations.

The home has two bedrooms plus a sleep out and front sun room, formal lounge and dining rooms, large bathroom, kitchen, rear deck and lockable car accommodation.

207 Fort St, Maryborough, $129,000

Fort St, Maryborough

This home in the heart of Maryborough boasts six bedrooms.

The high-set timber home is a work in progress.

Only minutes from the central business district, building plans are available showing the proposed design which, once complete, will offer a six bedroom, three bathroom home on two levels.

Downstairs offers the main bedroom with en suite and robe, open plan living area with kitchen, main bathroom, laundry and storeroom.

Upstairs offers the remaining five bedrooms, additional bathroom and lounge room.

Out back is a double shed and an in-ground pool.

3/13 Milton St, Maryborough, $109,000

Milton St Maryborough

OK, technically this is a unit, not a house.

But at $109,000 and in a prime location in Maryborough, it's worth a look.

The unit is fully self contained within a block of four.



It has one large bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and an open plan living area combining a lounge, kitchen and dining area.

It has functional kitchen and bathroom areas and a carport providing covered and secure parking for a single vehicle.

There is a private courtyard area at the rear of the property.