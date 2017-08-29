BARGAINS: Check out these stylish looks for less

FASHIONABLE: Katrina Pitman with some of her favourite op shop pieces.

IF THERE'S one thing Katrina Pitman can do all day, it's shop and she's found a way to do it without breaking the bank - op shops.

And with this week being National Op Shop Week, what better time to show support to the stores which support those who need it most.

"Not everything is going to be in the best condition but the fun in op shopping is you find things you wouldn't expect to like brand name clothing for cheap," she said.

NIGHT OUT: This look can be worn for a night out in town. Dress $8. Alistair Brightman

Ms Pitman said it wasn't just clothing you could buy but also homeware, gifts and knick knacks for your home.

"I became obsessed with op shops when I realised I started to gain a bit of weight so I promised myself no new clothes until I'd lost (weight)," she said.

CASUAL: Ideal for a casual day out and about. Dress $6, brown belt $2. Alistair Brightman

"But I found a loop hole through op-shops because not only was I buying clothes much cheaper, the clothes were second hand and not 'new'."

It was then that Ms Pitman decided to create a blog to inspire others to recycle their clothing and support local op shops.

"It's really a win-win," she said.

CORPORATE: Perfect for a job interview. Dress $10, black high heels $5. Alistair Brightman

With so many op shops to choose from, Ms Pitman said every single one "have their own gems".

"There's not one better than the other because even the little ones have good stuff and they're all helping charities," she said.

Read Ms Pitman's blog by visiting www.backtolifefashion.wordpress.com.