Barista refuses pregnant mum a coffee

Pregnant women quickly become used to other people judging their actions and treating their body like it is public property and up for scrutiny.

Unsolicited advice comes at you from every angle, don't eat that, don't do that, do this. It's totally and completely exhausting.

You get it from family, friends and coworkers, so the last place you need to start getting more of it is from people at your coffee shop.

A woman on Twitter shared a dialogue she witnessed between a customer and a barista at Starbucks.

"Unbelievable bit of womb bothering in Starbucks at services ," Twitter user Tiffany Stevenson wrote. "A pregnant woman got her Caramel Macchiato and the guy behind the counter said' Oh , it's for you . Do you want me to make a decaf?' She said 'No, thanks' Him: 'No I should, because caffeine is bad for the baby'."

Tiffany says the woman explained that she had one cup of coffee per day but the man didn't back down, so she became involved, saying:

"Are you a man , telling a woman what she should and shouldn't have during a pregnancy?" to which he reportedly replied:"Oh just because it's bad for the baby so that's why I'm saying it."

The man apparently continued to argue his point for more than five minutes before the woman got her coffee.

"Are they also doing Ob/Gyn training at Starbucks these days?" Tiffany tweeted.

The internet was not impressed

"I'm currently pregnant and if someone tried to take my one coffee a day away I'd punch them in the face. None of his business. Love you for sticking up for her," replied one Twitter user.

"What is it with people thinking they have the right to make decisions on behalf of pregnant women?" wrote another.

Plenty of mums chimed in that one daily coffee was their pregnancy treat and their doctors had been fine with them having it.

Here is the official caffeine recommendation from MotherSafe: "In view of current knowledge, small amounts of caffeine are considered safe in pregnancy.

The Recommended limit in Australia is a maximum of 200mg caffeine per day. This would be equivalent to one cup of strong espresso style coffee, three cups of instant coffee, four cups of medium strength tea, four cups of cocoa or hot chocolate or four cans of cola.

These amounts are estimates because the amount of caffeine in coffee particularly, varies widely."

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.