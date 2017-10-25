Baristas and boot camp instructors drive jobs boom

Bump 2 Bubs Fitness instructor Jade Wellings with her son Tyler and daughter Alexandria.

Bump 2 Bubs Fitness instructor Jade Wellings with her son Tyler and daughter Alexandria.

BARISTAS, beauticians and boot camp instructors are driving a jobs boom in the "gig economy'', as the service sector swamps manufacturing as the nation's biggest employer.

New statistics from the 2016 Census reveal the number of community and personal service workers surged 19 per cent in five years to a record 1.16 million - more than the number of labourers.

The fastest growing occupations in Australia according to the latest Census data.

But demographer Mark McCrindle warned that young Australians are relying on freelance and casual work as well-paid permanent work disappears.

"The declines in manufacturing employment are unprecedented,'' he said yesterday.

"You've got an increasing shift from full-time work to part-time or casual work, and that's all creating a weaker employment market.

"Young people now are more susceptible to the gig economy because the service sector jobs are more fluid and there are more freelance roles.''

Barista Tahlia Serle pictured at Single O in Surry Hills for a story on the latest results from the census and people who work in the service industry. Picture: Toby Zerna Toby Zerna

Childcare and aged care workers, chefs and sales assistants were the fastest-growing occupations between 2011 and 2016, the Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows.

Australia now has 27 per cent more fitness instructors than it had in 2011, and 25 per cent more beauty therapists.

The nation's bar and coffee culture has spawned 23 per cent more baristas and bar attendants.

Barista Tahlia Serle has been making coffee as a barista since she left school 10 years ago.

"I started out doing it to pay my way through uni but I wasn't successful in getting a job in the area I studied in,'' she said yesterday.

"But I enjoy it because the atmosphere is really fun and it doesn't really feel like work.''

Ms Serle, 27, has a Bachelor of Agriculture and Science and had hoped to work as an agronomist or agricultural research scientist.

The Census data shows that jobs in the agriculture sector grew by just 7 per cent in five years - half as fast as jobs in the accommodation and food services. The number of tradies grew by just 22,000, or 1.6 per cent, in five years.

Jobs in the construction industry grew by 10 per cent - but the end of the mining boom resulted in a paltry half a per cent growth in mining jobs.

Manufacturing is a dying industry, with a quarter of jobs vanishing between 2011 and 2016, leaving just 683,688 workers. But jobs in the arts and recreation industries grew by 16.6 per cent, along with a 15 per cent jump in the number of teachers and real estate agents.

Men are most likely to work as salesmen, truck drivers, electricians and carpenters.

For women, the top jobs are sales assistants, nurses, clerks and receptionists.

Four out of five employed Australians work in the service sector, including health care, education and retail.

Pics Ian Svegovic Ian Svegovic

For Fraser Coast bootcamp instructor Jade Wellings, the switch to the service sector was driven by personal experience.

Depite there being a number of bootcamps in the area, she saw a gap in the market for like-minded mums. The former real estate agent runs Bump 2 Bubs Fitness from her home at Dundowran Beach and is happy with the change.

"There were no options for mums to get fit while having their kids with them in a safe environment” she said

"They can drop them to a creche but many mums, particularly new mums or mum with young babies don't feel comfortable with that.”