53 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: Mary and Barry Law now. INSET: The happy couple on their wedding day. Jodie Callcott

BARRY Law grew up waking in the dark inside a humble cottage on a dairy farm in Cathu, Far North Queensland.

After milking the family's cows each morning, he would walk to school that was manned by one teacher.

He used slate pencils and chalk for the first three years of his schooling, where he learned reading, writing and arithmetic.

At 13, Barry left school to work full-time, cutting cane.

In his teenage years, Barry was quite the sportsman.

He laughed when he recalled being asked by his coach to teach a younger player some tips.

"I was at a tennis clinic on the Gold Coast, I was 16,” Barry said.

"He was a skinny, scrawny looking kid he was - 15 years old.

"The coach said to play with the bloke for an hour or so and teach him a few things - that was Rod Laver.

"I took one game off him, I think.”

Just like Barry, Mary Law was raised from humble beginnings.

She was born in Roma and raised in Bundaberg through the depression years.

The dairy farm in Cathu, north Queensland, where Barry was born and raised. Contributed

Mary says life was always "a little bit hard” as one of five children.

At 20, Mary craved a different life, so she moved to Brisbane city and worked as a shop assistant at Myers for about four years.

She lived in a share-house run by the Young Women's Christian Association.

While Mary was discovering her independence, Barry and a friend were living out of an FJ Holden car and travelling around Australia.

They worked odd-jobs, from fruit-picking in Victoria, to working the wharfs in Darwin, and in the Mount Isa mines.

Barry said they slept in a swag on the side of the road and made just enough money to get to Brisbane.

It was there Barry and Mary met and had an undeniable chemistry.

Barry and Mary Law on their wedding day in Bundaberg in 1966. Barry worked as a cane cutter in Mackay in the lead up to their wedding so he could afford to buy a new suit. Contributed

They spent weekends at dances like most young people did in the 1960s.

"The highlight of the dance back then was the supper,” Mary said.

"There would always be tea and sandwiches and cakes and pots of tea and coffee.

"And we used to go to all of the country dances and all the townies, we used to call them, used to come out for supper.”

Mary laughed as she recalled breaking curfew a few times and getting locked out her boarding house.

Barry and Mary were married in Bundaberg in 1966, but not before Barry worked hard to afford it.

"I went back to Mackay cutting cane to make enough money to get married,” Barry said.

"I needed to buy a suit.”

In 1968 Barry got a job at TNT Rockhampton as a truck driver.

Barry said they settled on living at Rockhampton because it was about half-way between Cathu, where Barry grew up, and Bundaberg, where Mary was raised.

"Our two children were born in Rockhampton,” Mary said.

"We had two boys - Andrew, who's the oldest, and Robert.”

Mary said Barry came home one day and told her he had been offered a job Moranbah.

Barry and Mary Law have two sons, Andrew and Robert and nine grandchildren. Contributed

Barry said they only intended on staying for about four years to pay their house off.

"I didn't want to go, but we ended up out there and stayed for 25 years,” Mary said.

Mary said Barry was on shift work and there was no work for women in the town.

"I became involved in volunteer work with the church and the school and that's where I met some very nice people,” Mary said.

After Barry retired in 1998, they travelled to Hervey Bay to find a house.

"Even back then it was still the cheapest place in Queensland to buy a house,” Barry said.

They bought a house for $120,000 at Pialba that took Barry four years to renovate.

He said renovating the house was a "godsend” because it helped him to transition into retirement.

"There wasn't a stick of soft wood in this house, it's all Fraser Island hardwood,” Barry said.

Barry and Mary spent their twilight years volunteering for various Fraser Coast charities.

"For the last 20 years I have been a volunteer,” Barry said.

"I started off with Meals on Wheels and Old Men Unlimited and the Masonic Lodge took up a lot of time.”

Barry was also the founder of the Hervey Bay Sandy Straits Sizzlers.

"I was hoping to form a new (Masonic) Lodge,” he said.

"But you have to have money to form a new lodge and the best way to raise money is through sausage sizzles.

"But that fell through. All the money we raised just went into local charity.”

Sadly, the Sandy Straits Sizzlers cooked their last sausage on June 30, after raising $240,000.

These days Barry and Mary spend their days soaking up the sunshine on their balcony and taking care of the home.