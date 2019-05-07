Barty claims 10th-straight scalp as French Open looms

Australian Ashleigh Barty has claimed her 10th consecutive win by beating American Danielle Collins 6-1 1-6 6-1 to go through to the third round of the Madrid Open.

After Barty dominated the first set the Australian Open semi-finalist roared back in the second, but the Australian rallied to victory in the final set in one hour and 25 minutes on Monday.

The 23-year-old Barty's service was not her best, even though she struck 18 winners with five aces, while Collins hit 23 winners with 73 per cent of those first serves.

But that didn't matter as the American failed to apply pressure on a confident Barty, who had won her last nine matches in a row including the Miami Open title last month.

Barty applied heavy pressure from the start, reeling off five games in a row to put Collins, who has only three WTA main draw wins on red clay, on the back foot.

Collins wasn't giving up however and answered the world No.9's strong serve in the second.

In a mirror image of the first set, Collins reeled of the last five games in a row to level the match.

But Barty regrouped in the third set and quickly rallied to a 3-0 lead before the world No.30 managed to dodge break points in an epic five-minute game to hold serve.

The Australian No.1 continued her run by reeling off the final three games in a row to claim victory.

Danielle Collins fought back against Barty but couldn’t make the Aussie pay for a poor service game. Picture: Getty Images

Barty will meet Yulia Putintseva in the next round after the Kazakh ace beat Pauline Parmentier 6-4 4-6 6-3 in their second round match earlier on Monday. Of the other second round matches, Madrid defending champion Petra Kvitova defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-3 7-6 (7-5) in her bid for a fourth title in the Spanish capital.

Kvitova will next face wildcard Sorana Cirstea or former world No.4 Caroline Garcia.

Seventh-seeded Kiki Bertens defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 6-3 to stay on track to make it to her second straight final in Madrid, while eighth-seeded Sloane Stephens got past Victoria Azarenka 6-4 2-6 6-2.