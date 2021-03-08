Menu
Wade Joel Sangwell, 30, was facing one charge of grievous bodily harm when he appeared in court.
Bash case that put man in coma to be heard in district court

Carlie Walker
8th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A man accused of a violent assault that left another man in an induced coma will have his case heard in Maryborough District Court.

Wade Joel Sangwell, 30, was charged with grievous bodily harm after an incident in Tiaro last year.

Police will allege the assault happened on July 8 at Petrie Park, where the victim was camping with relatives.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women‘s Hospital for further treatment.

Mr Sangwell remains on bail.

