Crime

Bashing accused extradited after father's eye socket broken

Jodie Callcott
by
22nd May 2019 5:31 PM | Updated: 23rd May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
A DUNDOWRAN man who was brutally bashed in his own home could be one step closer to justice.   Maryborough police allege Sean Leonard Sweeney fractured his father's eye socket during an argument in January 2015.   The 35-year-old man immediately fled interstate and remained there until he was extradited from South Australia on Tuesday, according to police.   Mr Sweeney fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where police objected to his bail application.     Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said Maryborough detectives found an address in South Australia where Mr Sweeney was staying last Friday.   "Detectives have been working tirelessly with our counterparts in South Australia and also with the victim and their family," he said.   "The interstate detectives from South Australia arrested him in Murray Bridge near Adelaide.   "Maryborough detectives attended Adelaide Magistrates Court where his extradition was sought and granted and yesterday he was brought back to Queensland.   "Today he fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm."   Mr Sweeney was held in remand until his next court appearance on Thursday, July 11.  

