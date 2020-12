U18 Boys 2 Hervey Bay Hurricanes vs Maranoa Heat in the CQJBC at Hegvold Stadium on Sunday.

U18 Boys 2 Hervey Bay Hurricanes vs Maranoa Heat in the CQJBC at Hegvold Stadium on Sunday.

BASKETBALL: Teams from all over parts of Queensland travelled to Rockhampton to compete in the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition over the weekend.

The U18 Boys 2 Hervey Bay Hurricanes played against Maranoa Heat, with the win going to Hervey Bay with a score of 94 to 43.

Here are photos taken by The Morning Bulletin.