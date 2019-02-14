Notorious inmates in court over ‘Supermax brawl’

The pair are inmates at Goulburn Supermax.

TWO of the country's most notorious inmates - Bassam Hamzy and Talal Alameddine - have had their matters heard in court after allegedly becoming involved in a violent punch-up in Goulburn Supermax.

Notorious Brothers 4 Life founder Hamzy and convicted terrorist Alameddine were seen having a "heated discussion" in October last year while in the rear yard at the High Risk Management Correctional Centre.

Hamzy is a hard-line Islamic State extremist who converted other inmates to his radical beliefs.

It is understood Hamzy appeared annoyed before they allegedly began physically fighting - throwing punches at each other until being separated and detained by Corrective Services NSW officers.

Both Alameddine, 26, and Hamzy, 40, were seen by medical staff but refused treatment. Neither wanted to speak about what happened or what started the alleged biffo.

Strike Force Raptor South took over investigations and then went on to charge them both with affray on New Year's Eve.

Talal Alameddine was sentenced to at least 13 years behind bars.

They had their first appearance at Goulburn Local Court via video link on Wednesday.

Alameddine's matter was adjourned to March 20, while Hamzy will next appear on February 27.

Alameddine was sentenced to at least 13 years behind bars in May 2018 for supplying the gun that killed police accountant Curtis Cheng in the name of terrorism.

He refused to stand for the judge at the NSW Supreme Court when learning of his sentence.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to supplying a revolver to Raban Alou, 20, which was later used by 15-year-old Farhad Jabar to shoot dead the father-of-two as he left work at Parramatta Police Headquarters on October 2, 2015.

Jabar was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Hamzy, who isn't eligible for parole until 2035, is a hard-line Islamic State extremist who converted other inmates to his radical beliefs.

He fled overseas at 18 after shooting dead Kris Toumazis outside Oxford St nightclub in 1998.

He was extradited from the US and jailed in NSW where he carved a reputation as a ruthless criminal who was difficult to control.

While behind bars, Hamzy has conspired to have a key witness murdered, directed the formation of the Brothers 4 Life street gang and headed a lucrative criminal syndicate from his jail cell.

Last year he successfully represented himself at a hearing in Goulburn Local Court on charges of possessing a mobile phone and an offensive instrument - both charges were dismissed.